Hearing their concerns: Justice weighs in on current state of public employees in Eastern Panhandle

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Tensions were high Monday as teachers addressed Gov. Jim Justice at a town hall held at Spring Mills High School, urging him to support them in their fight for higher wages and fully funded Public Employees Insurance Agency insurance.

Justice held public forums across the state Monday to speak with teachers and state personnel; stops included Spring Mills, Wheeling and Morgantown.

“I know you are underpaid … I got it,” Justice said. “I’m the guy that ran in with the flag when things got tough and said education should be the centerpiece. A year ago, I said ‘we need to give our teachers a 2 percent pay raise.’ What legislator stood beside me and made sure we got that done? There were hardly any — Democrat or Republican. There’s 2-1-1 pay raise on the table. If you look at the books, and you are a business guy, you would believe as I believe that is the best we can do right now.”