Healthy Living on a Budget series set for May in Parkersburg; free registration open until Monday

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Healthy Living on a Budget, the second annual spring learning series sponsored by four local organizations, will be held in May.

The five-week program will help low-income families learn to eat well, to feel mentally and physically well and to live well.

The series is a collaboration of the Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Wood County Family Resource Network, West Virginia University Extension Service and Consumer Credit Counseling Services. Each organization will bring a different skill set to the table and will share practical information to make lifestyle changes to improve health while helping participants break free from the mindset that being low-income dooms them to unhealthy outcomes, sponsors said.