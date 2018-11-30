Hatfield-McCoy Trail will remain open through mid January in Mercer County

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — The Pocahontas ATV Trail in Mercer County will remain open until Jan. 14, officials with the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System said Friday.

John Fekete, deputy executive director of the system, said a mining company that has leased property the trail crosses has agreed to keep it open past the original Dec. 3 closing date.

That date was announced last month, prompting concern from business owners that cater to the ATV tourism trade, tourism officials and ATV riders. The Pocahontas Trail is the local link to the rest of the Hatfield-McCoy system that covers almost 700 miles of trails and has sparked the development of dozens of related businesses, especially in the Bramwell area.

