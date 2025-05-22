Hatfield-McCoy Trail rolls into anniversary weekend

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Hatfield-McCoy Trail system is preparing for an influx of riders as the long Memorial Day weekend approaches.

The arrival of the holiday weekend also marks the 13th anniversary of the Pocahontas Trail system in Mercer County, which opened to ATV tourists 13 years ago on Memorial Day weekend. Today, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system extends through nine Southern West Virginia counties with 11 different trail systems.

“Any holiday weekend is busy, but Memorial Day is one of our busiest weekends,” Chris Zeto, marketing director for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system, said. “A lot of our lodging facilities are booked up. People come from all over to ride the trails.”

While the first trails opened 25 years ago in Mingo and Logan counties, it took a while for Mercer County to become a part of the multi-county system. Today the Pocahontas Trail in Mercer County is linked with the Indian Ridge and Warrior Trails in McDowell County and the Pinnacle Creek trail system in Wyoming County, according to Zeto.

“You can get on one and ride on all four,” Zeto said. “It’s a long haul from Pocahontas to War, but all four are connected.”

