Hatfield-McCoy expanding: With trail concerns settled, ATV businesses see spring uptick
By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEWELL, W.Va. — The spring season is bringing plenty of interest in the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System, from Mercer County to Logan County.
“We are selling a ton of permits,” said John Fekete, deputy executive director of the trail system. “It has picked up more than last year.”
Fekete said April is the busiest month of the year, with October second.
