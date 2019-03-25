Latest News:
Hatfield-McCoy expanding: With trail concerns settled, ATV businesses see spring uptick

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

ATV riders pass each other on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails during riding season last spring.
(Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Jessica Nuzzo)

BLUEWELL, W.Va.  — The spring season is bringing plenty of interest in the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System, from Mercer County to Logan County.

“We are selling a ton of permits,” said John Fekete, deputy executive director of the trail system. “It has picked up more than last year.”

Fekete said April is the busiest month of the year, with October second.

