Harvesting Votes: Leonhardt facing two challengers in GOP primary for third and final term as agriculture commissioner

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt still has work he wants to see completed at the West Virginia Department of Agriculture as he runs for a final four-year term. But he will have to get through a contested primary against a former lawmaker and an opponent he defeated in 2020.

Leonhardt is seeking a third term as the top representative for farming and agriculture in West Virginia. He points to nearly eight years of success growing the state’s agribusiness sector, protecting animals and crops from diseases and helping the state weather the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for voters to keep him in place.

“It’s actually been a great ride, and we want to stay in office another term because we want to continue the good work we’re doing and we want to make sure it’s in place for those that follow my team in later years,” Leonhardt said. “We’ve set the foundation for agriculture in the state of West Virginia. Not only that, we’re seeing agriculture grow in West Virginia.”

