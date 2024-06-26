Harrison County (West Virginia) Sheriff’s Office swears in first female deputy, new chief tax deputy

By Damian Phillips, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — There are some new deputies in town.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny on Tuesday swore in three deputies, including two new law enforcement officers and one at the tax office as an internal promotion.

Family, friends and new colleagues gathered at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters to welcome two new deputies to the force: Roger King and Kaleigh Wetzel.

Wetzel is the first female to be deputized in Harrison County.

“I was born here. I was raised here. I went to high school here. My family is from here, and I’ve always wanted to work in Harrison County,” she said. “It’s a bigger department, more area to cover. And I just decided to take that big leap and now here I am.”

Wetzel’s first law enforcement job was in the town of Salem. She served as an officer for three months after she graduated from the West Virginia Police Academy. She then took a job with the city of Weston. Being a female law enforcement officer comes with its own unique set of challenges but Wetzel said she has yet to experience them.

