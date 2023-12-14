Hardy appointed to vacant judgeship; Pack to serve as acting West Virginia revenue secretary

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy to fill a vacant circuit court judgeship in Kanawha County.

Larry Pack, a former member of the House Delegates who has been serving as senior advisor to the Justice administration, will serve as acting revenue secretary, the governor said Wednesday.

“Larry is surely a proven leader, and he’s got his act together,” Justice said. “He knows how to work numbers and how to work them correctly and accurately and everything.”

Hardy was appointed to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court to serve the remainder of the term of the late Judge Joanna Tabit, who died in September.

“It gives me great honor to do this,” Justice said of Hardy’s appointment. “Dave will do a phenomenal job.”

Hardy, a veteran lawyer and a former member of the Kanawha County Commission, filed pre-candidacy paperwork in November to run for the judgeship in 2024.

