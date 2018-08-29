Hanshaw nominated by West Virginia House GOP as speaker
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, has been selected as the Republican House of Delegates’ nominee for Speaker of the House.
The GOP delegates selected Hanshaw, vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in a caucus Tuesday night at the state Capitol.
Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, resigned last week to run for an open seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. He was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice on Saturday to hold a Supreme Court seat until the November general election.
