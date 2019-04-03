Hampshire Review looking for a “do-it-all” journalist

ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire Review is looking for a “full-time journalist capable of doing it all.”

Senior Editor Jim King said, “As the best big weekly in West Virginia, the standards are high. You’ll need to be able to report and write, but you’ll also need to shoot photos and design pages. You’ll also be posting to our website and our Facebook page, editing copy of other staff members, and perhaps even working on a podcast. Most importantly, you should have a curiosity for and appreciation of the life around us.”

“Your hours won’t always be 9-to-5, but your pay will be competitive for the state (with benefits, too),” King added.

Send a cover letter, resume and no more than four samples of your work to Senior Editor Jim King, the Hampshire Review, P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or email them to jim@hampshirereview.com.