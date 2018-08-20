Half of workforce released: Huge job losses follow stop-work order on Mountain Valley Pipeline

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RICHMOND, Va. — Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, (MVP) has released as many as 50 percent of its workforce because work on most of the pipeline has been stopped.

Although the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) recently ordered a work stoppage on the entire 300-mile natural gas pipeline, a modified order on Thursday allows the company to finish the first 77 miles of the pipeline in West Virginia because of the overall benefits of finishing it related to sediment and control issues.

“The modification allows construction to restart for approximately 77 miles of the route in West Virginia, with exception of a 7-mile area located in proximity to the Weston Gauley Bridge Turnpike Trail,” MVP said in a news release. “However, because of the continued work stoppage order that impacts more than 200 miles of the project’s route, MVP has released as much as 50% of its construction workforce.”

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/half-of-workforce-released-huge-job-losses-follow-stop-work/article_de6a0adc-a414-11e8-85e0-0ff6e7c6bbb4.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph