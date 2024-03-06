By Shelley Hanson, The Intelligencer

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Schools Superintendent Shelby Haines is the West Virginia Music Educators Association Superintendent of the Year for 2024.

Haines received the honor during the association’s conference held recently in Charleston.

Tracey Filben, director of bands for John Marshall High School, nominated Haines for the award because of support of the arts in Marshall County.

In her letter to the association, Filben said she wanted to nominate Haines because “she exemplifies everything this award stands for.”

“Since Dr. Haines has become the Marshall County superintendent, she has supported music in every way possible,” Filben wrote. “Dr. Haines and the Marshall County Board of Education approve all of the music educators to attend the WVMEA Conference each year and cover our expenses.

“Additionally, they provide funding to the music teachers each year via Step 7 Funds,” she continued. “I have also consistently received additional funding for special projects such as uniforms and large instrument purchases whenever I express our need.

“I have also received support to attend many other conferences and clinics. Many counties receive nothing to run their programs and must rely on boosters organizations alone.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/03/haines-named-2024-w-va-music-educators-association-superintendent-of-year/