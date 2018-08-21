Group WVU fraternities look to break away from university
By REBECCA CARBALLO
Charleston Gazette-Mail
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Four West Virginia University fraternities sent a letter to university leadership indicating they no longer want to be a part of the school’s student organizations.
“Basically they sent us a notification renouncing their recognition,” Corey Farris, dean of students, said.
If the fraternities disassociate they can no longer participate in university sanctioned activities like Greek Week and intramurals. They also are not eligible for grants from the college and can’t use the WVU logo for anything pertaining to the fraternity.
