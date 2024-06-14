Groundbreaking held for wastewater treatment plant in Apple Grove, West Virginia

By Chad Vaughn, River Cities Register

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the long in the planning wastewater treatment plant in Apple Grove. Nucor Steel donated 10 acres of land to the Mason County Public Service District for the project. The land is adjacent to Nucor’s steel mill which is currently in construction.

The Thrasher Group was the designer of the facility, with Hayslett Construction set to build it. The treatment equipment will be assembled by the Aqua-Aerobics company. Jonathon Carpenter from Thrasher served as host for Monday’s event.

Funding for the $15.6 million facility was made possible with grants from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the U.S. Economic Development Authority, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WVWDA). With the collection system included, the total project cost is $27 million.

Marie Prezioso, Executive Director at WVWDA, and PSD General Manager Brent Clark both credited John Musgrave from the Mason County Development Authority with initiating the project in 2019 as the proposed development with Nucor was burgeoning.

