Ground is Broken

Capito, Carmichael attend event

By Taylor McKinnie, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Federal, state and local officials came together for the groundbreaking ceremony for Micrologic’s $20 million Randolph County Fiber Broadband Project Wednesday morning.

The ceremony, which took place at 1300 Harrison Ave., the future location for Micrologic’s Randolph branch, included representatives from local, state and federal governments, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. R-W.Va.

“We have an opportunity here, really, to never have another meeting like this,” Capito said during her remarks at Wednesday’s ceremony. “Because I’m thinking, we can connect everybody. We can connect everybody, we can connect every business, every school. We can connect anywhere, anytime, any place. And the days of having a groundbreaking because we’re getting broadband will be a thing of the past.”

Officials said Micrologic’s initiative is set to bring high-speed fiber connectivity to 10,000 locations within Randolph County.

Robbie Morris, executive director of the Randolph County Development Authority (RCDA), welcomed everyone to the event Wednesday morning.

