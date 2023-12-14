GreenPower in South Charleston delivers first 4 electric school buses

By Fred Pace, Charleston Gazette-Mail

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — GreenPower Motor Co. rolled out its first four all-electric school buses Wednesday morning at its new facility in South Charleston.

In April, the company announced a $15 million order from West Virginia for 41 zero-emission, battery-powered school buses that integrate key components from global suppliers.

On Wednesday, GreenPower delivered one bus each to the Kanawha, Cabell, Clay and Monongalia county school districts.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding less than two years ago with the state Economic Development Office to locate our new facility here,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower and one the founders of the company. “It took us about six to eight months, with the help of the Governor’s Office, the county, the city of South Charleston and many other parties in terms of getting the transaction completed that allowed us to move into this facility last fall.

“And here we are today with the first four vehicles that are off the assembly line from this facility for delivery to four counties in the state of West Virginia, which is just absolutely fantastic.”

