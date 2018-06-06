Latest News:
By June 6, 2018 Read More →

Greenbrier recovery workers frustrated over RISE, hoping for better

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Kayla M. McCoy, program coordinator and director of development for Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee, watched Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday news conference about the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

LEWISBURG, W.Va.  At her desk on Monday afternoon, Kayla M. McCoy alternated between putting her head in her hands, sighing and shaking her head.

On her computer, she watched Gov. Jim Justice’s news conference about the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program. Justice announced that Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, would be in charge of the program.

The program’s problems aren’t news to McCoy, the program coordinator and director of development for the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee. She said she’s grateful the Justice administration has taken steps to get RISE back on track.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/greenbrier-recovery-workers-frustrated-over-rise-hoping-for-better/article_7321fc2c-1c88-53f6-9d1d-35ae6f8c5c4e.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.