Greenbrier delegate shows gratitude for Wyoming student cards

By MARY CATHERINE BROOKS

The Register-Herald

Young students at Berlin McKinney Elementary School cheer as Delegate Jeff Campbell (D-Greenbrier), left, presents them with an official state flag while Principal Robert Lyons, right, helps him show it Wednesday afternoon in Oceana. Campbell’s mother passed away during the last legislative session, and despite having few ties to the area except for being a teacher himself in Greenbrier County, every student at Berlin Mckinney wrote sympathy cards for him. He came back to thank them personally on Wednesday.
OCEANA, W.Va. — It was an act of sympathy and compassion for a man they’d never met. A simple act of kindness that crossed county lines — from Wyoming to Greenbrier.

Del. Jeff Campbell, D-Greenbrier, visited the students and staff of Berlin McKinney Elementary School Wednesday afternoon to show his gratitude for the more than 300 handmade sympathy cards the students had sent him in February when his mother passed away during the state Legislature’s regular session.

“Your compassion is a friendly reminder that our schools can’t be judged on test scores alone,” Campbell told the students.

