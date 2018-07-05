Green Bank Observatory to host star party July 11-14
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The nation’s largest star party combining optical and radio astronomy takes place July 11-14 at the Green Bank Observatory, featuring observations under some of the darkest skies in the Mid-Atlantic, presentations by researchers from across the nation and an array of clinics and children’s activities.
The Green Bank Star Quest, now in its 15th year, is sponsored by the Central Appalachian Astronomy Club of West Virginia and the Green Bank Observatory and is open to all who are interested in learning more about astronomy, regardless of age.
Although the majority of attendees make use of the Pocahontas County observatory’s campground, served by a nearby shower facility, most presentations and clinics are held indoors to minimize the effects of inclement weather. Limited bunkhouse accommodations are available for an additional fee.
