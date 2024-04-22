Great Race to make its first stop in Morgantown

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If Jeff Stumb were a betting man, he’d wager you’ve never seen anything like what’ll be rolling into town on June 24.

That’s when some 120 antique, vintage and collector cars will make a mid-day pit stop in Morgantown as part of a nine-day, 2,300-mile race from Owensboro, Ky., to Gardiner, Maine.

Morgantown is one of 17 cities that make up the Great Race 2024 race route.

This will be the race’s first stop in West Virginia since 2021, when drivers passed through Huntington and spent the night in Beckley on day seven of the journey from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, S.C.

The University City will be a lunch stop on Day Three of this year’s event, breaking up the 183-mile stretch between overnight stays in Marietta, Ohio, and Frostburg, Md.

“Morgantown was an easy choice and had it worked out, it would have made a great overnight stop as well,” Stumb, the race’s director, said. “But I’ll say, a lunch stop, actually, can be more fun because you’ve got cars coming and going for about three hours. It’s a whirlwind. We’ll make 130 old cars look like 500 … You hear people talk about herding cats. That’s kind of what this is like.”

While the word “race” may conjure images of 100 old cars careening through the West Virginia hillside, that’s not what this is.

