By Nicki Skinner, The Mountain Statesman

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Grafton was the epicenter of patriotism this weekend, as the community once again came together to remember and honor the brave men and women of America who gave their all in the pursuit of freedom.

As the Spirit of Grafton Festival welcomed residents to the area on Friday and Saturday, Grafton was turned into a family fun zone, with carnival attractions, musical performances, bike stunt shows, wood carving escapades, a barnyard petting zoo and so much more.

“This year’s Spirit of Grafton didn’t disappoint, and, thankfully, the rain held off each night to festival goers,” said City Manager Kevin Stead. “We had a great turnout and everyone seemed to be having a good time.”

And with rain and storms lingering on the horizon, the Grafton skyline was once more lit up with a dazzling display of colors on Saturday night, as fireworks were discharged by Taylor County Fireworks. The show was sponsored by Bartlett Funeral.

“The fireworks were just great,” said Grafton Mayor Karen Willis. “Thank you so much for a great time this weekend!”

The weekend wasn’t just set aside for amusements and fun, but was a time for residents and guests to pay their respects to those who gave their lives while fighting for freedom, and that was done through two Memorial Day observances held at both of the community’s national cemeteries.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/mountainstatesman/news/grafton-west-virginia-honors-the-ultimate-sacrifice-with-weekend-full-of-events/article_d502d5c0-1cd9-11ef-ba0f-9f68d88235bf.html