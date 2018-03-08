Governor’s STEM Institute now accepting applications

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY W.Va. — The Governor’s STEM Institute, a cost-free opportunity for students who are currently in the seventh and eighth grades, is currently taking applications from those interested in the program.

The summer residential program will provide academic enrichment in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

Students who attend GSI will work in teams and expand their problem-solving skills. Team discussions will allow participants the opportunity to uncover facts and ideas, broadening their perceptions.

