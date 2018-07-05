Governor’s Honors Academy returns to Marshall University
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After 15 years of visiting other higher education campuses across the Mountain State, the Governor’s Honors Academy has returned to Marshall University for its three-week program for West Virginia rising seniors.
About 150 students from across the state are on campus for the free program, which gives academically motivated students an opportunity to explore different topics while getting a taste of the college experience. This year’s theme is Growing a Culture of Honors and Your Digital World, which is a combination of STEM topics and the arts and humanities.
“I hope students find a passion and develop their potential,” said GHA co-dean Cara Bailey. “I think that’s what GHA is about.”
