Governor hopeful Stephen Smith’s ‘town hall’ addresses education and addiction in W.Va.

By BRIANNA FRANCIS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County residents voiced their concerns for the Panhandle during a “town hall” style meeting with 2020 West Virginia governor hopeful Stephen Smith Friday night.

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to vocalize their concerns for the region — concerns that Smith said he agreed were not properly voiced in the state’s Capitol. Concerns vocalized throughout the group ranged from addressing state taxes, putting an environmentalist in charge of the state’s environmental protections department and the coal industry.

However, the two resounding and dominating topics shared by the public throughout the conversation were Smith’s goals for addressing education reform and teacher pay in West Virginia as well as tackling the opioid epidemic in the state.

