Governor declares State of Emergency as West Virginia braces for more winter weather

By Jacob Martin, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — North Central West Virginia and much of the rest of the state are under a winter storm warning, with the National Weather Service predicting heavy snow, low temperatures and strong winds through the rest of the week.

The latest storm system was set to arrive Thursday night and linger well into Saturday, said meteorologist Simone Lewis with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“In Harrison County, we are now looking at 4 to 8 inches of snow,” she said. “And a little bit farther east, once you get into the higher terrain, we are looking at 8 to 10 inches.”

Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said temperatures through the rest of the week will remain below freezing, with Saturday expected to see the lower teens.

“Saturday looks pretty brutal,” he said. “Temperatures will be in the teens; there is going to be wind blowing. With the wind blowing, it’s going to feel colder. For those who want or have to be outside, they will want to make sure they cover up.”

Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency for all 55 counties Thursday afternoon.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state,” he said.

“West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones too,” he said.

Dr. Edgar Petras, assistant professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics with WVU Medicine’s Children’s Hospital, recommends taking safety precautions during the cold weather.

