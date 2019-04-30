Gov. Justice stands by DNR director charged with domestic violence

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is standing with Stephen McDaniel, director of the Division of Natural Resources, with pressure mounting on the official to resign after it was revealed he was charged in a domestic violence case in Florida at the beginning of April.

In a joint statement released Monday, several Democratic members of the House of Delegates called for the resignation or firing of McDaniel, the DNR director since being appointed by Justice Feb. 8, 2017. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, McDaniel was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking his ex-wife at her home in St. Augustine, Fla. According to the article, McDaniel offered to resign sometime after the arrest, but officials in the Governor’s Office did not believe McDaniel’s resignation was necessary.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel