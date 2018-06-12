Gov. Justice sounds off on rumors around The Greenbrier and PGA
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — In June 2016, Howard’s Creek rose above its banks causing a disastrous flood that killed many people in White Sulphur Springs and the surrounding area while also displacing many and ruining the property of The Greenbrier Resort, which is one of the state’s bigger private employers.
The area stood strong and rebuilt in the wake of one of West Virginia’s worst disasters ever, but there have been whispers that The Greenbrier Resort was in trouble and so was The Greenbrier Classic, a PGA Tour summer tournament.
It is a swell of rumors that piqued the consternation of Gov. Jim Justice, who sounded off Monday during a media event advancing The Greenbrier Classic, dispelling the rumors, which included questions such as ‘Is The Greenbrier going under?’ or ‘Why isn’t this getting done?’
