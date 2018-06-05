Gov. Justice puts RISE program under National Guard, removing it from West Virginia Commerce
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday a stagnated $150 million federal flood recovery effort to help those victimized almost two years ago will begin again under new leadership.
Justice announced that adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, will take over operations of the RISE West Virginia program, dedicated to helping victims of the June 2016 flood, from the Department of Commerce, in what he called a “realignment.”
The Monday news conference ranged from a sweeping indictment of the Commerce Department and its handling of RISE, to a mea culpa for repeatedly denying or ignoring media requests to the Governor’s Office on the matter, to adamant statements that Justice himself is not to be blamed for the problems associated with recovery efforts.
