Gov. Justice proposes $50 million for affordable housing in West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a move to address the growing need for housing in areas experiencing economic expansion, West Virginia’s governor proposed in his budget an allocation of $50 million in surplus funds to support the construction of new single- and multi-family housing units across the Mountain State.

Gov. Jim Justice discussed the budget proposal and the need for additional housing Thursday during his regularly scheduled administration update.

“West Virginia is booming, and with new companies and a thriving tourism industry, we need homes for our growing workforce,” Justice stated. “This proposed investment is a strategic step towards ensuring our communities have the capacity to welcome and retain talented individuals who are discovering what we’ve known all along: that West Virginia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Justice said that his proposal comes at a time of unprecedented economic growth in the state.

Recent developments, including the arrival of major employers like Berkshire Hathaway and Nucor, coupled with the establishment of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, have fueled significant demand for housing in areas across the state, he said.

