Gov. Justice to hold three Town Hall meetings at high schools on Monday, Feb. 26

Forums set for Wheeling, Martinsburg and Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled a series of Town Hall Meetings for Monday, February 26, 2018. The three events are open to the public.

WHEN AND WHERE:

8:30 A.M. Wheeling Park High School, 1976 Park View Road, Wheeling, WV 26003

11:30 A.M. Spring Mills High School, 499 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV 25404

1:30 P.M. University High School, 131 Bakers Ridge Road, Morgantown, WV 26508