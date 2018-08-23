Gov. Justice claims $1.5M in payments missing from landlord to water authority
Staff report
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a news release Wednesday morning, Gov. Jim Justice claimed his administration had uncovered missing payments totaling $1.5 million owed to the state Water Development Authority for the lease of a building.
The missing payments go all the way back to 1999, and concern the office building that hosts a Ticketmaster customer service center in the Northgate Business Park.
In his release, Justice said the business had been making payments for its lease to Corotoman Inc. and its president John Wellford, but the company never turned that money over to the Water Development Authority, which had loaned out $3 million to the Regional Development Authority of Charleston-Kanawha County to purchase the office building in 1999.
