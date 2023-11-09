Gov. Justice announces Breeze Airways to start new route to Myrtle Beach from Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced that Breeze Airways, the only Nice Low Cost Carrier (NLCC) in the U.S. will begin new service from Charleston (CRW) to Myrtle Beach, SC, starting May 10, 2024. Fares on the new route start from $49 one-way, if purchased by November 14 for travel by September 3, 2024. (See Breeze website for details)

“I’m thrilled to share the exciting news that Breeze Airways is expanding their service to connect West Virginia with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” Gov. Justice said. “This new route is another testament to the vital role our airports play in fueling our economy, boosting tourism, and enhancing our state’s overall appeal. Breeze Airways’ commitment to providing affordable travel options aligns perfectly with West Virginia’s resurgence as a top tourism destination. I’m excited to see our partnership continue to flourish, as we continue to show off Almost Heaven to the world.”

Along with the new routes, Breeze is also currently offering 35% off roundtrip bookings using the code ‘BENICE’ which is applicable also on the new routes from Charleston.

This announcement is another milestone in the historic partnership announced in March. This award-winning carrier has committed to adding five new destinations, including New York City, through this partnership in the next two years.

“With West Virginia’s tourism industry at an all-time high, it’s vital that we continue building our air service and making West Virginia more accessible to other regions,” Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “I want to thank Governor Justice, the Legislature and our local partners in making this a reality. Investing in tourism infrastructure is paying dividends, and I’m thrilled to continue opening doors to new markets.”

“We are ecstatic to witness Breeze’s continuous growth as they introduce new destinations, opening up a world of possibilities for both leisure and business travelers in West Virginia,” enthused Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO. “While we bask in the excitement of Breeze’s ever-expanding presence at CRW, we especially appreciate their decision to include Myrtle Beach, a cherished destination with a deep-rooted connection to our community.”

“Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service,” Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey said. “As we continue to introduce new service from Charleston, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to South Carolina.”

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent—the carrier’s premium inflight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings on their website or the app.