Gov. Justice agrees with EPA to add West Virginia site to NPL

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Gov. Jim Justice has agreed with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials to place the Shaffer Equipment Co./Arbuckle Creek site in Minden on the National Priority List (NPL).

In a letter to EPA Region 3 Administrator Cosmo Servidio, the governor wrote on Monday that he concurred with an EPA proposal to list the site on NPL, the EPA list of hazardous sites that are eligible for long-term remedial action.

Justice wrote that EPA had requested “concurrence” from the state to place the site on NPL.

