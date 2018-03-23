Gov. Jim Justice weighing whether to sign education and arts bill, still wants a West Virginia arts secretary

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says he is still weighing whether to sign a bill that would dismantle the Department of Education and the Arts. But he says even if he signs the bill, he still wants a secretary of arts.

Justice made the comments at press conference at the Charleston Civic Center Thursday, where he talked about growth in construction jobs in West Virginia.

“First of all, if there is redundancy that can truly save us money in West Virginia, then I need to sign that bill,” Justice said. “The real hangup is just this. If I sign that bill, I have to have the ability to create the secretary of arts because arts need to grow in West Virginia. We do not need to restrict that. That’s mandatory.

