Gov. Jim Justice cites job growth statistics in construction, signs bill to upgrade state parks
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice told those attending the West Virginia Construction and Design Expo Thursday that the state has awakened a “sleeping giant.”
At a press conference at the Charleston Civic Center, Justice cited statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor, showing West Virginia first in percentage growth of construction jobs last year — 4,300 jobs, or 14.4 percent, according to a report from Associated General Contractors of America.
California added the most construction jobs — 75,500 jobs or 9.8 percent growth — in the last year.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/gov-jim-justice-cites-job-growth-statistics-in-construction-signs/article_ec9e8aaf-93f1-5ea5-9aa1-913803e8c8bb.html
See more from The Register-Herald