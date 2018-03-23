Gov. Jim Justice cites job growth statistics in construction, signs bill to upgrade state parks

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice told those attending the West Virginia Construction and Design Expo Thursday that the state has awakened a “sleeping giant.”

At a press conference at the Charleston Civic Center, Justice cited statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor, showing West Virginia first in percentage growth of construction jobs last year — 4,300 jobs, or 14.4 percent, according to a report from Associated General Contractors of America.

California added the most construction jobs — 75,500 jobs or 9.8 percent growth — in the last year.

