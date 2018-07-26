Gov. Jim Justice boasts WV increased hotel occupancy

By NANCY PEYTON

The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice unveiled new data Wednesday that shows a sharp increase in West Virginia hotel occupancies during a press conference in Logan.

Joined by the state’s Tourism Commission and dozens of hospitality industry representatives, Justice announced that statewide hotel occupancy in June jumped 16.1 percent from the same month last year. The occupancy boom also produced a 20 percent revenue increase in a year-over-year comparison with June 2017, according to information from Smith Travel Research.

“Advertising works, and it works even better when you have a great product like our state,” said Chelsea Ruby, state tourism commissioner.

