Gov. Jim Justice to address teachers in Wheeling this morning

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — As school districts across West Virginia remain closed this morning for a third straight school day due to a statewide teacher strike, Gov. Jim Justice is wading into the fray by scheduling a visit today to Wheeling Park High School to address public school teachers and employees.

Justice is slated to speak at Wheeling Park’s J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m. today, according to Ohio County Schools Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones.

The town hall-style meeting is open to the public.

