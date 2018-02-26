Latest News:
By February 26, 2018 Read More →

Gov. Jim Justice to address teachers in Wheeling this morning

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Several hundred striking teachers and school service personnel gather at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center at Wheeling Park awaiting Gov. Jim Justice’s arrival Monday morning.
(Intelligencer photo)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — As school districts across West Virginia remain closed this morning for a third straight school day due to a statewide teacher strike, Gov. Jim Justice is wading into the fray by scheduling a visit today to Wheeling Park High School to address public school teachers and employees.

Justice is slated to speak at Wheeling Park’s J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m. today, according to Ohio County Schools Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones.

The town hall-style meeting is open to the public.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/gov-jim-justice-will-address-teachers-in-wheeling/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.