By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee will consider a resolution Saturday that proposes to block independent voters from the party primary.

During an interview this week on West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline,” with Hoppy Kercheval, West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Elgine McArdle expressed concern about the potential effect on approximately 287,000 nonpartisan voters in the state who currently have the ability to participate in the GOP primary.

McArdle said the proposed resolution — which, if passed — would take effect for the May 14, primary, and would require independent voters to switch their registration by April 23.

At issue: Voter turn-off and cost for 2024 election

One of the main concerns voiced by McArdle is the potential disenfranchisement of independent voters who might want to cast their votes for candidates like former president Donald Trump. While McArdle acknowledged that the concept of closing the primary could be considered in the future, she emphasized to Kercheval the importance of having a well-thought-out plan before implementing such changes.

McArdle said a political party’s goal should be to expand its base, rather than shrink it. The move also would be costly, she said, creating the need to disseminate information, provide education to unaffiliated people and engage in debates and discussions to convince them to switch to the Republican Party.

A similar attempt failed by an 80-20 margin in the State Executive Committee last year, McArdle said.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/gop-plan-to-close-primary-to-independent-voters-draws-concern/article_4b841675-9170-51dc-b1dc-cfd0931ba33d.html