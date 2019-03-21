Gold Star Mothers Memorial planned in Point Pleasant

Point Pleasant Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — On West Virginia Day, a new historical monument will be presented to the residents of the city.

Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the SAR/Memorial Committee member, shared The West Virginia Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen Point Pleasant as the site of the Gold Star Mothers Memorial, which will be a memorial in honor of mothers who have lost a son or daughter while serving in the armed forces from the Revolutionary War to present day.

Cromley shared the Mason County Commission has donated land in front of the Mason County Public Library, an area considered to be prominent and secure by the Memorial Committee members for this monument. The Gold Star Mothers Memorial will be facing the Mason County Courthouse and will be visible from every direction coming into the city. Construction of the monument, which Frank Beckner is contracted to build, will begin when the weather improves and a dedication ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m.

Read the entire article

See more from the Point Pleasant Register