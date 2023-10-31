Giving Back: Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund gives $102K to United Way groups

By Nancy Taylor, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A total of $102,000 in grant funding from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health was announced Monday in Parkersburg for distribution among 12 United Way agencies serving the 55 counties in the state.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is one of three agencies receiving $25,000.

The Parkersburg area is joined by the Charleston area (United Way of Central West Virginia) and the Wheeling area (United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley). All represent Highmark employment centers.

The other nine United Way groups received $3,000 apiece, reflecting Highmark’s commitment to recognizing and addressing needs of residents statewide, according to Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark West Virginia.

Fawcett, who made the fund presentations Monday at the United Way headquarters in Parkersburg, said the money marked the third consecutive year of giving through the Highmark West Virginia Fund for Health. The money is donor-directed, leaving the United Way agencies to determine the needs in their own communities. The only requirement is that the money be spent on West Virginians, Fawcett said.

