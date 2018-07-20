Girl Scouts reveal 30 new STEM-related badges

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council (BDGSC) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) revealed Tuesday 30 new badges available to the young women, enhancing the one-of-a-kind Girl Scout experience, while also addressing some of today’s societal issues.

The new badges touch on subjects involving cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science and space exploration.

According to a press release from BDGSC, in a safe all-girl space, Girl Scouts develop important soft skills, including confidence and perseverance — but they also develop hard skills, setting them up for success and preparing them to take action for a better world.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/girl-scouts-reveal-new-stem-related-badges/article_00cec957-161d-5871-a5bb-9547a8227696.html

