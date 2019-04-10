Gilbert dominates as W.Va. Power shutout Legends, 4-0

Home opener Thursday night against Augusta GreenJackets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 9, 2019) — Logan Gilbert dominated in his second professional start, while the Power’s offense provided him with plenty of offensive support in a 4-0 shutout win over Lexington Tuesday evening at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Gilbert (1-0) tossed five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two total baserunners. The right-hander struck out a career-high nine batters and set down the first nine men he faced.

West Virginia (3-3) first scratched the scoreboard in the third. Julio Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to six games with a base hit to center off Lexington starter Austin Cox (0-1), and Onil Pena promptly doubled him in with a two-bagger to left-center for a 1-0 Power lead.

Two innings later, Rodriguez stirred the offense again, drawing his second walk of the day against new Legends (2-3) hurler Yerelmy Garcia. The righty then hit Pena in the back, putting runners on first and second with one out. The next batter, Cesar Trejo, blistered a three-run homer 378 feet to left-center, giving West Virginia a 4-0 edge.

David Ellingson and Bryan Pall finished off the final four innings for the Power, spinning two innings apiece and ceding just two hits while fanning five batters.

West Virginia and Lexington concludes their three-game series Wednesday morning at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, with first pitch set for 10:35 a.m. RHP Clay Chandler (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start for the Power, while Lexington sends RHP Charlie Neuweiler (0-0, 3.60 ERA) to the hill. Pregame coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

Following their series finale in Kentucky, West Virginia returns home to Appalachian Power Park for their home opener against the Augusta GreenJackets April 11. The Power’s opening homestand kicks off with a Rock 105 Thirsty Thursday, where fans of age can get $2.00 cans and 20-ounce draft beers, while college students can purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID at the box office. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a 2019 magnet schedule, while everyone can enjoy a fireworks show after the final out. For tickets and more information on the opening homestand, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.