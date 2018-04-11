Ghastly clues emerge: Criminal complaint confirms decapitation in Easter Day homicide in southern West Virginia

By TAMMY TOLER

Princeton Times

PRINCETON, W.Va. — When she emerged from the woods after depositing the decapitated head of her alleged victim, 41-year-old Roena Cheryl Mills was soaked in blood and only spoke to an invisible man she called “Daddy.”

Troubled finding a bloody stranger on the lawn at daybreak Easter morning, the residents at 451 Eden Valley Rd. phoned 911 for help.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Deputy J.A. Conner responded at approximately 6:33 a.m., when residents reported they asked the woman wearing a glove on her left hand and a blank look on her face to leave multiple times, to no avail. At first, the woman alleged her name was Cheyenne Martin, 41. As Conner spoke with the woman, she continued a one-sided conversation and stared blankly ahead of her.

Read the entire article: http://www.ptonline.net/news/local_news/ghastly-clues-emerge/article_53ad3409-7ae7-57ac-b307-a25964660567.html

See more from the Princeton Times