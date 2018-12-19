Gerald Lang to retire, Joan Neff to serve as WVU Tech Interim Campus President

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — After more than 40 years of experience in higher education leadership within the WVU system, Gerald Lang will retire as WVU Tech’s interim campus president, effective Jan. 1.

Joan Neff, who has been serving as campus provost at WVU Tech since May, will step into the role of interim president, Tech officials released.

“Even in the brief time she has been on campus, Joan has established herself as an ally for faculty and students at Tech,” WVU Provost Joyce McConnell said. “She is working on initiatives to bolster faculty professional development and on research grants to provide additional student scholarship funding. We are delighted to have her take the leadership helm at this wonderful institution.”

