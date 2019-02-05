George Daugherty, the Earl of Elkview and Duke of Dunbar, dies
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County attorney, troubadour, actor and entertainer George Daugherty, perhaps best known by his stage name, the Earl of Elkview, died Sunday at age 86.
A trial lawyer in the Charleston area since 1958, specializing in medical liability cases, Daugherty said in a 2009 Daily Mail interview that he made a conscious effort to explore life outside of work in the mid-1960s, and began auditioning for, and appearing in, Kanawha Players and Charleston Light Opera Guild theatrical productions.
In 1973, he became a regular on the Capital City Jamboree country music show, televised statewide, where he initially played ukelele and a musical saw, and sang self-composed songs, many of them humorous, with titles like “It Takes a Snuff-Dippin’ Woman for a ‘Baccer Chewin’ Man.” It was then that Daugherty, who lived in Elkview since age 4, bestowed upon himself the title “Earl of Elkview” to help separate his identity as a lawyer from that of an entertainer.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail