GenX rises in untreated in Ohio’s Little Hocking water across from West Virginia’s Chemours Washington Works plant

By EVAN BEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

LITTLE HOCKING, W.Va. — The concentration of GenX in Little Hocking’s source water increased 500 percent from 2018 to 2019, but a carbon filtration system is keeping the chemical at non-detectable levels in treated water.

Still, Chemours, which owns the Washington Works plant where GenX is used in the production of Teflon, has agreed to test for the substance more frequently, an attorney representing the Little Hocking Water Association said.

The association’s wellfield is located across the Ohio River from the Washington Works facility. GenX is part of the same family of perfluorinated compounds as C8, whose presence in area water systems has been a source of concern and litigation.