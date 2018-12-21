Generation WV to offer 26 jobs in third year

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Generation West Virginia announced on Wednesday that their Impact Fellowship will offer 26 jobs across 15 host employers across the state next year.

In the fellowship year, fellows work four days a week with their host company while volunteering their time on Fridays at nonprofits across the state.

“Since launching in 2017, the Impact Fellowship has generated a total of 43 jobs in the Mountain State and received nearly 500 applications from across the state and world. The interest in this program is proof that there is demand among talented young people for access to great jobs like those offered by the fellowship,” Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia, said in a news release. “We are so proud to be partnering with this innovative group of employers, and with Jobcase, our national outreach partner, to grow this program, generate more quality jobs and expand opportunity in the Mountain State.”

