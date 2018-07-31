Gee says he didn’t hear sex abuse allegations against Ohio State doctor
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 100 former students have reported to a law firm “firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct” allegedly committed by the late Ohio State University Dr. Richard Strauss, according to an Ohio State news release.
But West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, who led Ohio State for seven of the years the release said the allegations stem from, said he can’t remember any sexual abuse allegations against Strauss, who worked as a sports team doctor and in other roles. And Gee said, “If someone had brought that claim, I would’ve remembered that … and I would have done something about it.”
Gee also earlier told The Columbus Dispatch he wasn’t aware of allegations against Strauss.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/gee-says-he-didn-t-hear-sex-abuse-allegations-against/article_38518027-43ed-5dcc-9eed-138a28e9d034.html
