Gazette-Mail editor’s columns win award for online commentary
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Columns by the Gazette-Mail’s editor emeritus have been judged the best serious online commentary of 2017.
James A. Haught has been awarded a first-place Green Eyeshade Award by the Society of Professional Journalists for essays he wrote for the website of the United Coalition of Reason while he was the group’s part-time writer-in-residence. The columns dealt chiefly with the decline of religion in modern western democracies.
Haught, a native of Wetzel County, has been with The Charleston Gazette and Gazette-Mail for 67 years. He began as a teenage apprentice printer at the Charleston Daily Mail in 1951 and became a Gazette reporter in 1953. He has been with the paper ever since, except for a few months when he was press aide to the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd.
Through the decades, Haught won two dozen newswriting awards. He is author of 11 books and 137 magazine essays.
