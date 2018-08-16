Gazette editorial: Fake news? Usually true
Charleston Gazette-Mail
In recent days, West Virginians have gotten an up-close look at how Gov. Jim Justice handles news he doesn’t like. The short answer is, not well.
Justice accuses the news media, some more than others, of not being “positive” enough, while he calls a story “negative” if it accurately reports inconvenient facts — and he attacks journalists personally in news conferences.
In this, unfortunately, Justice has a role model who occupies the highest office in the country: Donald Trump.
